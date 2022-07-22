Pride crosswalk in Warman defaced with hateful graffiti
Pride crosswalk in Warman defaced with hateful graffiti
Warman RCMP are investigating after a Pride-themed crosswalk was defaced with hateful graffiti on two separate occasions.
Images of the crosswalk shared on social media show a homophobic slur and offensive messages directed toward the LGTBQ2+ community.
Accordion to a Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers social media post, the incidents occurred within the past two weeks.
Anyone with information concerning the incidents is asked to contact police.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of sexual assault
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax Regional Police about the allegations because Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 world junior hockey championship.
Clash over whether U.S. officers can be armed in Canada keeps Nexus offices closed
A dispute over legal protections for American customs officers has kept Nexus enrolment centres closed in Canada more than three months after they reopened south of the border -- due in part to a clash over U.S. agents' right to carry guns on Canadian soil.
Man convicted of murder in Toronto mob hit escapes from prison in B.C.
A man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a brazen shooting on a crowded restaurant patio in Toronto more than a decade ago has escaped from prison in British Columbia.
Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I, passengers evacuated
The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.
Indigenous people hope Pope Francis goes beyond apology after visit to Canada
With Pope Francis set to embark on a six-day 'penitential' visit to Canada this Sunday, Indigenous people say they hope the pontiff goes beyond delivering a simple apology.
Dancer tells of excruciating pain, isolation and stigma of monkeypox infection
A dancer who tested positive for monkeypox said his rash and lesions were some of the most painful things he has had to endure and the simple act of rolling over was 'excruciating.'
Old age security to rise 10%; first permanent increase in five decades, feds say
The Canadian government will increase old age security starting next week, a move the feds say will be the first permanent raise to the pension in nearly 50 years.
This is what the huge, unsanctioned Hells Angels gathering looked like in Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
These airports are the world's worst for delays and cancellations this summer
At Toronto Pearson International Airport, more than half of the scheduled flights between May 26 and July 19 were delayed, according to data compiled for CNN Travel by flight tracking site FlightAware.
Regina
-
Humboldt faces setback in effort to build Broncos tribute centre and arena
A committee looking to build a $35 million arena and tribute centre in Humboldt is looking for other funding sources after not getting a federal-provincial grant for recreation facilities, city manager Joe Day told CTV News.
-
Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman
A 50-year-old Regina man is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance with intent and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.
-
Indigenous people hope Pope Francis goes beyond apology after visit to Canada
With Pope Francis set to embark on a six-day 'penitential' visit to Canada this Sunday, Indigenous people say they hope the pontiff goes beyond delivering a simple apology.
Winnipeg
-
Possible drowning in Winnipeg River being investigated: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a potential drowning in the Winnipeg River.
-
Construction begins on $2.5 million pedestrian and cycling pathway
Shovels officially went in the ground Friday to kick-start the construction of the Northwest Hydro Corridor Multi-use Path Project.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg homicide victim, 18, who wanted to become welder
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after being charged by the Winnipeg Police Service Wednesday in the death of a recent high school graduate who officers said she was dating.
Calgary
-
CTrain crime crackdown: Drugs seized, overdoses prevented, charges laid
A four-day police and transit blitz tackling criminal activity and public disorder at CTrain stations across Calgary resulted in drug seizures, the issuing of hundreds of tickets and prevented four overdoses.
-
'Persistent symptoms': Study shows 6 per cent of children suffer long-term COVID-19
Their symptoms may be less severe, but a study shows that nearly six per cent of children with COVID-19 still reported symptoms three months later.
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centre
The mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Edmonton
-
Canada's 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of sexual assault
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax Regional Police about the allegations because Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 world junior hockey championship.
-
Oilers owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
Church volunteer mistaken as child abductor in northern Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in northern Alberta say they are no longer searching for a man who attempted to lure a child away on vacation, having investigated and identified him as a church volunteer looking for camp participants.
Toronto
-
Man convicted of murder in Toronto mob hit escapes from prison in B.C.
A man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a brazen shooting on a crowded restaurant patio in Toronto more than a decade ago has escaped from prison in British Columbia.
-
This is what the huge, unsanctioned Hells Angels gathering looked like in Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
-
Rules about gift cards in Ontario are catching people off guard
People who bought gift cards in Ontario say they have been shocked by the expiry rules and loopholes they didn't know existed.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck at the intersection of Marier Avenue and Deschamps Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday.
-
Temporary no-stopping zone in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday
A temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, as the city prepares for a slow-roll convoy and protest in support of farmers protesting the government's new environmental rules in the Netherlands.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in Ottawa this summer
A new report from RateHub.ca shows homebuyers will need to earn at least $137,050 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Vancouver
-
Man dies nearly 2 weeks after stabbing, marking Vancouver's 9th homicide of 2022
A man who was stabbed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this month died from his injuries Thursday.
-
BC Ferries ousts CEO amid staff shortages, cancellations
BC Ferries made the unexpected announcement Friday that it had fired its CEO Mark Collins, effective immediately.
-
Man accused of murder escaped pre-trial centre in Port Coquitlam: B.C. RCMP
Mounties are looking for a man accused of murder who they say is unlawfully at large after he left the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Police launch manhunt after prisoner escapes from Quebec City detention centre
Provincial police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from a Quebec City prison with the help of two accomplices.
-
Construction holiday brings sizzle to Montreal as heat warning continues
If you are hitting the road for the start of this year's construction holiday, get ready to face some intense heat and humidity.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries ousts CEO amid staff shortages, cancellations
BC Ferries made the unexpected announcement Friday that it had fired its CEO Mark Collins, effective immediately.
-
Mounties had no role in man's death in North Saanich, IIO finds
The actions of the RCMP had no role in the death of a man who was found in his vehicle on the shore of the Saanich Inlet late last year, British Columbia's police watchdog has found.
-
Nanaimo RCMP issue warning after man loses several thousand dollars in rental scam
Mounties issued a warning to residents of Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday after a man lost "several thousand dollars" in an apparent rental scam.
Atlantic
-
Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I, passengers evacuated
The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.
-
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels as high as 40 C in these areas
Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.
-
Doctor warns Fredericton residents not to 'bike without a helmet' ahead of weekend ER staffing shortages
A Fredericton emergency room doctor say sthe Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is looking at another weekend of staffing shortages, and is warning patients they may be met with long wait times.
Northern Ontario
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Northern Ontario mining company identifies new method for capturing carbon
Canada Nickel, a northern Ontario mining company hoping to develop the Crawford deposit between Timmins and Cochrane, says it has identified a new accelerated method to capture carbon emissions and plans to use it in its operations.
-
North Bay man who used to run halfway house guilty of historic sex offences
A North Bay man who ran a halfway house in the North Bay area has been convicted of historical sexual assaults dating to the 1990s and early 2000s.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found in south east London
London police say a body has been found in an open field.
-
'Cyber security incident' in St. Marys
The Town of St. Marys is investigating what is being described as a "cyber security incident" that has locked the town's internal server and encrypted its data.
-
'Camp Fit' gives local women hands on firefighting training
The London Fire Department is offering a one week training program for local women to get hands-on training within the fire department.