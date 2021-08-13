PRINCE ALBERT -- An early morning fire that tore through an apartment building in Prince Albert has forced residents living in its 16 units to relocate.

The blaze occurred at the apartment building on the 900 block of Allbright Crescent, across the street from LivingSky Condos. Fire Chief Kris Olsen said crews responded at about 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

He said fire blocks in the construction of the apartment, along with a quick response, saved most of the building.

“It is evident, you’ll see where that fire hit those separations and was slowed right down,” he said.

“Though it’s an unfortunate situation to the people that lived in those living units and the time and the loss … the success of the save and the other units will be livable within a short period of time.”

Olsen said four units have “significant damage.” The others are still being assessed for water and smoke damage.

No people or pets were injured as a result of the fire.

HELP FROM THE RED CROSS

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced, providing temporary housing at a local hotel and assisting with necessities like food and clothing.

Coordinator of emergency management Gwen Pearce said the Red Cross partners with Prince Albert Mobile Crisis, which was first on-scene to assist residents.

“They were able to get everyone into a hotel last night and I met with them this morning. We have six families currently in hotel, nine adults and six children,” she explained.

Two other people are staying with family or friends, said Pearce.

“They’re still pretty shaken up and a little uncertain about how long they’re going to be out of their building.”

The Red Cross says it costs an average of $2,000 to help a family of four for the 72 hours it provides services.

The Prince Albert Housing Authority administers the units to families under the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

In an email, the corporation’s executive director of housing operations, Roger Parenteau, thanked first responders for ensuring the safety of residents. Police and paramedics also attended the scene.

“The Prince Albert Housing Authority is working to restrict access to the area until the site is deemed safe and thanks the community and residents for their patience during this time,” he said.

Olsen said the fire department has seen an increase in these types of fires, referrring to one that occurred in April that destroyed a vacant downtown storefront.

“They’re far and few between and we have definitely seen an increase. The Prince Albert Fire Department has had its fair share of large, multi-resident and commercial fires this year,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

