SASKATOON -- No further action is required from customers who shopped or bought gas at some La Ronge and Saskatoon gas stations after a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lac La Ronge announced Thursday tested negative, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

"Lac La Ronge Indian Band Health Services, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority public health officials took immediate steps with the presumptive result out of an abundance of caution to prevent potential further transmission," according to a news release.

The businesses affected by the presumptive case had been: