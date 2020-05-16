SASKATOON -- No further action is required from customers who shopped or bought gas at some La Ronge and Saskatoon gas stations after a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lac La Ronge announced Thursday tested negative, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

"Lac La Ronge Indian Band Health Services, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority public health officials took immediate steps with the presumptive result out of an abundance of caution to prevent potential further transmission," according to a news release.

The businesses affected by the presumptive case had been:

  • Fire Creek Gas Station in Saskatoon – May 4
  • Co-Op Gas Bar, La Ronge - May 4 -11
  • Robertson Store, La Ronge - May 11
  • Keethanow Supermarket, La Ronge - May 5-8
  • Keethanow Gas Bar, La Ronge – May 4
  • Craving Restaurant La Ronge - May 1-9