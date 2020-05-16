Presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lac La Ronge tests negative: SHA
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
SASKATOON -- No further action is required from customers who shopped or bought gas at some La Ronge and Saskatoon gas stations after a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lac La Ronge announced Thursday tested negative, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
"Lac La Ronge Indian Band Health Services, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority public health officials took immediate steps with the presumptive result out of an abundance of caution to prevent potential further transmission," according to a news release.
The businesses affected by the presumptive case had been:
- Fire Creek Gas Station in Saskatoon – May 4
- Co-Op Gas Bar, La Ronge - May 4 -11
- Robertson Store, La Ronge - May 11
- Keethanow Supermarket, La Ronge - May 5-8
- Keethanow Gas Bar, La Ronge – May 4
- Craving Restaurant La Ronge - May 1-9