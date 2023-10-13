Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration

The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.

One of the most recognizable and historic landmarks in Saskatoon, the Stone Barn, is in need of a facelift.

Completed in 1912, it helped the University become the first in Canada to incorporate a College of Agriculture.

The concrete silos are thought to be some of the oldest of their kind in the province.

But since its closure in 2010 due to structural issues, the University has been looking for ways to preserve the historic building.

“Historic buildings, there’s a lot of infrastructure cost,” said Jerome Cranston, vice-provost of students and learning. “You want to hang onto historic buildings because they speak to not only the history, but the present and future. But how do you do that in a financially responsible way?”

The University has been doing minor structural repairs over the years, but last week the president of the University updated the board of governors on plans to restore the roof and renew siding while a long-term future of the building is decided.

“It is part of the fabric and the identity of who USask is for getting beyond a century,” said Cranston. “So it is going to be a significant decisions that’s going to have to be made.”

(Courtesy/University of Saskatchewan Archives)

While no students have been in the building since 2010, some say it’s important to preserve the historic building.

“I’ve never been in there before, but it seems really cool,” said one student. “It seems like a really nice building and I’ve wanted to see it up close, but never got the chance to.”

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the barn,” said Matt, a student in the College of Agriculture. “So it’s definitely a place I’d like to check out.”

The roof and siding project is estimated to cost between $3 million and $7 million dollars. The University says it’s looking at fundraising options in the community over the next few weeks.