Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
One of the most recognizable and historic landmarks in Saskatoon, the Stone Barn, is in need of a facelift.
Completed in 1912, it helped the University become the first in Canada to incorporate a College of Agriculture.
The concrete silos are thought to be some of the oldest of their kind in the province.
But since its closure in 2010 due to structural issues, the University has been looking for ways to preserve the historic building.
“Historic buildings, there’s a lot of infrastructure cost,” said Jerome Cranston, vice-provost of students and learning. “You want to hang onto historic buildings because they speak to not only the history, but the present and future. But how do you do that in a financially responsible way?”
The University has been doing minor structural repairs over the years, but last week the president of the University updated the board of governors on plans to restore the roof and renew siding while a long-term future of the building is decided.
“It is part of the fabric and the identity of who USask is for getting beyond a century,” said Cranston. “So it is going to be a significant decisions that’s going to have to be made.”
(Courtesy/University of Saskatchewan Archives)
While no students have been in the building since 2010, some say it’s important to preserve the historic building.
“I’ve never been in there before, but it seems really cool,” said one student. “It seems like a really nice building and I’ve wanted to see it up close, but never got the chance to.”
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the barn,” said Matt, a student in the College of Agriculture. “So it’s definitely a place I’d like to check out.”
The roof and siding project is estimated to cost between $3 million and $7 million dollars. The University says it’s looking at fundraising options in the community over the next few weeks.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?
In an unprecedented order to civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City, the Israeli military gave 1.1 million Palestinians 24 hours to make up their minds to flee their homes.
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group nearly a week ago.
Canada issues updated travel advisory for southern Lebanon amid Israeli border clashes
Canadians are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel in southern Lebanon amid clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.
NDP members push to pressure feds on pharmacare plan on first day of convention in Hamilton
On day one of the NDP’s three-day policy convention in Hamilton, Ont. there was discussion among party members to put pressure on the federal government to follow through on its commitment to move ahead with a national pharmacare plan.
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
Regina
-
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrates one-year anniversary in new building
Pine Lodge Treatment Centre celebrated one year since they moved into their new building this week.
-
Regina tattoo artists draw on Friday the 13th for good fortune
Friday the 13th is typically linked to misfortune, but in the tattoo industry it can be a day of good luck.
-
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
Winnipeg
-
'We should be ashamed as a city': group calls for Manwin Hotel shutdown
A large group of people assembled outside a downtown hotel to call for its closure Friday.
-
'Near impossible': New bike lanes cause close quarters driving along Goulet
As Winnipeg's active transportation network grows, three-lane roads are being scaled back to two lanes to make room for dedicated bike routes.
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
Calgary
-
Business groups, Alberta government applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups, energy companies and politicians celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Alpaca farm burns southwest of Calgary, killing nine animals
The owner of an alpaca farm south of Calgary is devastated after a deadly fire that killed eight of her animals and her beloved dog.
-
Petition asks for recall of Medicine Hat, Alta. mayor
A petition has been started in an effort to recall the mayor of a southern Alberta city.
Edmonton
-
Royal Alex becomes first Alberta hospital to bring back required masking
Health-care workers, contractors and patients now have to wear masks in some parts of the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Sharp rise in crime in northern Alberta community compels M.D. to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender
The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.
Toronto
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
-
Toronto-born Israeli reservist describes 'chaos' on frontlines of Gaza border
A Toronto-born Israeli reservist described the chaotic scenes on the frontlines of the Israel-Hamas war in an interview with CP24 on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
Ottawa police heightened its presence around Jewish institutions across the capital on Friday in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC A section of Hwy. 174 will be closed this weekend for construction
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end this weekend as a section of the road is closed for construction.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Power outage causing 'some impacts' at YVR airport, officials say
Travellers have been warned to expect "some impacts" at Vancouver International Airport due to a power outage Friday afternoon.
-
With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay could face significant delays this weekend, as three vessels are out of service.
-
Man charged with murder after B.C. woman's 2022 disappearance
Almost a year after Coquitlam resident Jodine Millar was first reported missing, authorities have announced a suspect has been charged in her murder.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
-
Quebec and Ottawa sign $900-million housing agreement
The federal government will provide Quebec with $900 million for housing construction after reaching an agreement Friday under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP looking for teens after $3K in fragrances stolen in Langford
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for two teenagers after thousands of dollars' worth of fragrances were allegedly stolen in Langford.
-
With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay could face significant delays this weekend, as three vessels are out of service.
-
Comox Valley homeless population doubles since 2020: report
New data shows a huge jump in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Comox Valley. "They’re not just numbers. These are real people. They're parents, kids, family members, friends."
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Halifax police heighten security amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war
Security was heightened at some synagogues, mosques and schools in the Maritimes amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, although local authorities said there has been no specific threat.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
London
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
-
London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.