PRINCE ALBERT -- A prescribed fire is underway in the south west corner of Prince Albert National Park.

Parks Canada commenced the fire on Wednesday, according to information officer Bronwyn Craig.

Up to 80 hectares of land may be burned if ideal weather and environment conditions are found by Parks Canada fire crews.

Neighbouring residents may experience some smoky conditions drifting out the park along the Sturgeon River Valley.

After the fire, the area will be monitored and suppression actions are taken as required.

Prescribed fires play a key role in multi-year restoration projects to rejuvenate forested areas, bison habitat and restore grasslands, says the release.