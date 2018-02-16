

Parents of deaf or hard of hearing children are once again rallying to keep a preschool program operating in Saskatoon.

The Language Learning Preschool program, which the city’s public school board considered cutting last year, could again be in jeopardy with Saskatchewan’s provincial budget looming.

“It’s a program we all believe in, and so we’re looking at every avenue we can to keep the program operating, but, you know, there’s many things that can happen on budget day, and I’ve learned not to speculate,” Saskatoon Public Schools board chair Ray Morrison said.

The school board warned parents last year the program could be on the chopping block, but decided to keep the program’s funding after parents rallied.

Parents are hoping calls this year for the school board and provincial government to prioritize Language Learning Preschool again save the program.

“We are a hearing world and it just gives those kids a leg up if they can get that language learning before they hit kindergarten,” Pat Patterson, whose daughter went through Language Learning Preschool, said.

The program, run out of Lawson Heights School, costs about $100,000 per year to operate. Six students are enrolled this year.