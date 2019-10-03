SASKATOON -- Amidst Canada’s trade disputes with China over canola exports, Saskatchewan plans to enhance its trade relationship with Asia.

Premier Scott Moe is travelling to Japan and South Korea next week to promote Saskatchewan agriculture.

“There’s no doubt that we have some market access challenges in certain areas of the world,” Moe told reporters on Thursday afternoon at the Saskatoon Cabinet Office.

“We are going to increase our market presence, from a Saskatchewan perspective, in the markets that are important to us.”

Moe will travel with Saskatchewan business leaders and meet with authorities in Asia.

He said discussions will aim to advance the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Canada Korea Free Trade Agreement, focusing on exports such as canola, wheat and barley.

Moe will be in Asia for 11 days. His flight leaves on Oct. 7.