

CTV Saskatoon





Premier Brad Wall says he has been assured that the head office of the newly-formed Nutrien Ltd., the result of the Potash Corp. and Agrium Inc. merger, will stay in Saskatoon.

“It’s very important to us to confirm that the head office is in Saskatoon and certainly that's the case,” said Wall at a news conference at the Saskatoon cabinet office Thursday.

“Saskatoon will be the only corporate centre of the new company — and remember that they would have operations in Calgary, in Denver, and in Chicago, that Saskatoon is the only corporate centre that would see an increase.”

Nutrien launched public trading Tuesday after the merger became official.

Spokesperson Richard Downey told CTV News on Thursday the company will retain its head office in Saskatoon.

“We appreciate the premier’s support for Nutrien and all the benefits that will flow from the creation of a larger, stronger and more diverse company. This will include an enhanced workforce at our registered head office in Saskatoon,” Downey wrote in an email.

Agrium’s head office was located in Calgary.

Wall said it is important to him that either the CEO or the executive chair of Nutrien live and work in the province.

In a tweet Thursday, the premier said he has been working with the company to try to maximize the benefits to Saskatchewan.