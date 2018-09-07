The trend of people choosing cremation over traditional burials has contributed to the city’s forecasted budget shortfall.

City administrators project a $250,000 deficit due to a decrease in cemetery revenues – part of the city’s community support sector shortfall of $710,000.

The city’s overall 2018 budget shortfall is projected at $1.1 million.

The city has seen reduced plot sales as people continue to prefer cremation to burials, according to this week’s finance committee agenda.

"Right now in Saskatchewan, cremation rates are at about 63 per cent. Saskatoon in particular, about 70 per cent of the arrangements involve cremation," said Morgan Edwards, the general manager of Saskatoon Funeral Home.

Edwards said the trend towards cremation is due to the flexibility for personalization.

"The options to wear cremated remains in keepsake jewelry, or even putting it into a piece of art, like blown glass art. There’s such a range of things people can do now," Edwards said.

He said the average cost for a cremation service is about $2,500 and a traditional burial service is around $7,000.

Edwards said he expects traditional burial services to continue as long religion and tradition act as a factor.