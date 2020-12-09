Advertisement
Precipitation starts to hit southern SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 6:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- A fast-moving low pressure system is churning across the northern United States and it could bring a mix of rain and snow to the southern plains of Canada.
Special weather statements have been issued in the affect regions, with the potential of freezing rain warnings later on depending on how the system plays out.
Further north, it’s the last of the mild air as we are set to see things begin to cool off into tomorrow, with a return to more seasonal conditions.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 0
Evening: -3
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -6
Friday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -7