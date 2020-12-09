SASKATOON -- A fast-moving low pressure system is churning across the northern United States and it could bring a mix of rain and snow to the southern plains of Canada.

Special weather statements have been issued in the affect regions, with the potential of freezing rain warnings later on depending on how the system plays out.

Further north, it’s the last of the mild air as we are set to see things begin to cool off into tomorrow, with a return to more seasonal conditions.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 0

Evening: -3

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Friday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7