SASKATOON -- Residents in the Bell’s Point area in La Ronge have been issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory is due to depressurization of the distribution system during maintenance work on the waterlines, according to a letter from the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) to Lac La Ronge Indian Band chief and council.

“Follow up work on the problem is in progress,” reads the letter.

Residents are asked to heat all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption. This includes for drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce, making ice cubes and cooking.