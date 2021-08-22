SASKATOON -- The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) officially launched its election campaign this weekend introducing its three candidates for Saskatoon’s federal ridings.

Returning for the PPC in Saskatoon-Grasswood is Mark Friesen who collected 692 votes (1.4 per cent). Guto Penteado is also a returning candidate vying for the Saskatoon-University riding. In 2019 Penteado collected 667 votes (1.42 per cent).

Kevin Boychuk is running for the PPC in the Saskatoon-West riding, replacing Isaac Hayes as the PPC candidate. Hayes received 775 votes (2 per cent) in 2019. Boychuk nearly won the race for Ward 1 in the 2020 Saskatoon municipal election. Boychuk lost by only 56 votes to incumbent Darren Hill.

In the 2019 federal election the Conservative Party of Canada captured all 14 seats in Saskatchewan. Canadians will head to the polls Sept. 20.