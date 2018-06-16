

Hundreds of people came to celebrate who they are at the University of Saskatchewan’s inaugural Two Spirit Powwow on Saturday.

The Powwow is a new celebration in the LGBTQ community during pride week, but the message is the same.

“It’s time that we start to embrace our two spiritness and being a two spirit person, “said Paulette Poitras, a Two Spirit ambassador. “I've had a different life. Born female, identify as a two spirit female”

Jack Saddleback from Out Saskatoon says that the event is a big step in the right direction.

“We need to step up and we need to ensure that our two spirit community members know that this is their inherent right to be part of this culture,” said Saddleback. “This is their culture. So to think that we've come this far, is fantastic. But needless to say there is still so much that we need to do.”

Saddleback says that being an indigenous person in the LGBTQ community can be a struggle, as many face racism within their own communities.

And for Poitras, those struggles have been present for too long.

“We need to celebrate our diversity, its 2018. We've been here since time and memorial. The two spirit society didn’t just happen, they've been here forever,” said Poitras.

“My father, who is no longer with us anymore, he was very homophobic because he identified being gay as being a pedophile because he went to residential schools. So when he actually came to terms with me being gay, he was really honoured and he was like ‘you’re my teacher. You came to me in this life so you can teach me some humility, and some honesty and some love and compassion,’” said Poitras.

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella