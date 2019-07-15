Power remains out after storm rips through Eston, Sask.
Damage from a storm in Eston, Sask. on July 14, 2019 (Courtesy: Chelsea May)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 8:50AM CST
Residents in Eston, Sask. are cleaning up after a storm ripped through the town on Sunday night.
The town's Facebook page says power is expected to be off for at least 24 hours, and residents are asked to use the water and the sewer system sparingly.
Photos on social media show extensive damage to many buildings in the area.
Environment Canada has not confirmed whether or not a tornado touched down in the area.