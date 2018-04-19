

SaskPower is anticipating power outages in the Macklin area after a truck smashed into a parked car and power pole, according to RCMP.

Police said in a news release the truck was driving eastbound in the west-central Saskatchewan town when, at 7:45 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck crossed the roadway and struck the unoccupied car, which pushed the car into the power pole.

Two people who were in the truck were assessed by paramedics on scene. They sustained minor injuries, RCMP said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Alberta man, was charged under the Traffic Safety Act with driving at a speed other than is reasonable and safe as well as with driving without reasonable consideration for others.

The power outages may occur as SaskPower crews repair the pole, according to RCMP.