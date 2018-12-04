It was not business as usual in Wakaw, Sask. on Tuesday.

Closed signs covered windows of grocery stores, banks and gas stations as a power outage hit the town.

Wakaw was affected by a power outage spanning from southeastern Sask. to northeast of Saskatoon.

“We don’t have an exact cause,” Jordan Jackle, a spokesman for SaskPower, told reporters.

SaskPower is speculating that frost is causing power lines to sag and snap.

“We are in the sky and on the ground looking to see what sort of damage might have been caused to our equipment out there, and really narrow the cause of this,” Jackle said.

The province confirmed all three of Saskatchewan’s coal-powered generating stations are offline as of Tuesday afternoon.

Grocery store on the brink of $20k loss

Ricky Hwang was baking bread at Wakaw Hometown Foods when the power cut out.

"The oven and everything just stopped,” said Hwang.

“I put all the bread and buns in the cooler, but if the power is not coming back all my bread and buns will go in the garbage.”

Hwang said having to throw away the bread along with all refrigerated items would result in a $20,000 loss.

SaskPower announced Wakaw’s power was restored just after 4 p.m.

4:08 PM: Outage has been restored to customers in Cudworth, Wakaw, Carpenter, Aberdeen, Domremy. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) December 4, 2018

Wakaw residents drive to Prince Albert for generators

At Boutin’s Garage, apprentice Dennett Boschman had to turn away customers whose vehicles were ready but couldn’t be hoisted down.

"I was supposed to have full appointments all day and I can't get anything off the hoist because I have no power,” Boschman said.

"At home, I only have electric heat so I have to figure something out over my lunch hour."

Boschman said he, and his neighbours, had plans to drive to Prince Albert to buy generators since stores in Wakaw were closed.