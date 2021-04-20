SASKATOON -- Two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Saskatoon schools.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) about the pair of cases, according to a news release from the school division.

The cases were identified at St. Joseph High School and Holy Family Catholic School.

The cases are being investigated as variants of concern, the division said.

The affected classes and cohorts will move to online learning.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, GSCS said.