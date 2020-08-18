Advertisement
Potential record-breaking highs as Excessive Heat Warnings continue: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 4:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- We could be looking at near-record highs in Saskatoon and area as Excessive Heat Warnings cause many to run for the air conditioning.
Saskatoon can expect a daytime high of 34 degrees Tuesday. There won’t be much reprieve from the sweltering temps Wednesday, as we can expect a high of 33.
Remember to wear a hat and sunscreen if you’ll be outdoors an extended amount of time, as heatstroke is a real risk in these temperatures.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 34
Evening: 21
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 33
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 31