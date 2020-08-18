SASKATOON -- We could be looking at near-record highs in Saskatoon and area as Excessive Heat Warnings cause many to run for the air conditioning.

Saskatoon can expect a daytime high of 34 degrees Tuesday. There won’t be much reprieve from the sweltering temps Wednesday, as we can expect a high of 33.

Remember to wear a hat and sunscreen if you’ll be outdoors an extended amount of time, as heatstroke is a real risk in these temperatures.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 34

Evening: 21

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 33

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 31