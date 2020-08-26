SASKATOON -- Passengers on a recent flight originating in Saskatoon may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The affected flight, Westjet WS453, departed Saskatoon and landed in Calgary on Aug. 18, according to the province.

It is unknown at this time which rows on the flight were affected.

Passengers who traveled on these flight are asked to self‑monitor for symptoms for 14 days, the province says.