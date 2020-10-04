SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public about potential exposure in late September to COVID-19 at the Saskatoon Minor Football Field.

The SHA said the exposure occurred on Sept. 25 at the football field at Gordon Howe Park, located at 1525 Avenue P S from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at this location on the specified date and time to monitor for 14 days.

If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are requested to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

People may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, the SHA said.