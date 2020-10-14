SASKATOON -- Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the community of Red Earth following an increasing number of confirmed cases.

Contact tracing investigation is underway, NITHA said in a news release.

People who tested COVID-19 positive attended a wedding event at Natimeek, Red Earth on Oct. 9 when they were likely infectious.

Anyone who may have attended should immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 or their community health clinic to arrange for assessment and testing.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last exposure.