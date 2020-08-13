SASKATOON -- The former Saskatoon Transit maintenance facility in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood will be up for discussion at City Hall next week.

A report outlining the sale and redevelopment of the facility is expected to be in front of the city’s finance committee on Monday.

The city and Caswell Hill Community Association have a buyer looking to redevelop the land located at 321 Avenue C North, according to the report.

However, the report states the buyer has told the City it won’t be able to purchase the land right away because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implications it’s had on the buyer’s other projects.

The Saskatoon Land Branch has agreed to delay the announcement of the project and consider changes to the project timeline, the report said.

The report said Saskatoon Land will update the committee on project details as well as terms and conditions of the sale once the buyer’s intentions are known.