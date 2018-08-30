Pot on the stove causes mobile home fire
Mobile home fire on August 30, 2019. (CREDIT: SASKATOON FIRE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:24AM CST
One person was able to get out safely after a mobile home fire in Saskatoon on Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called to Grant Street in the Sutherland area around 7:30 a.m.
When they arrived, thick smoke was coming from the mobile home.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
The cause of the fire has determined to be a pot on the stove. Damage is estimated at $30,000.