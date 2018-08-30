

CTV Saskatoon





One person was able to get out safely after a mobile home fire in Saskatoon on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Grant Street in the Sutherland area around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, thick smoke was coming from the mobile home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

The cause of the fire has determined to be a pot on the stove. Damage is estimated at $30,000.