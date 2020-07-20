Advertisement
Possible COVID-19 exposure in town of Cut Knife
CTV Staff
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 5:34AM CST
SASKATOON -- On Sunday the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a health advisory after it received confirmation someone who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a local business in Cut Knife during the time they were likely infectious.
Anyone who attended the dining area of the Country Roads Motor Inn July 13-16th between Noon and 1 p.m. is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, or seek a testing referral by contacting Healthline 811.
The SHA says this public health alert is being issued as a precaution.