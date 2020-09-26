SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at three Saskatoon businesses in the last week.

The SHA said a person or persons attended the following locations while likely infectious:

• Sept. 19 - Walmart Supercentre at 225 Betts Ave. in Saskatoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Sept. 22 - Planet Fitness at Market Mall on 2325 Preston Ave. S in Saskatoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Sept. 23 - KFC at 1808 McOrmond Drive in Saskatoon from 5 to 10 p.m.

The SHA is advising anyone who was at these locations on the specified dates and times to self monitor for 14 days or immediately self isolate and call HealthLine 811 if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

People may develop symptoms between two and 14 days after getting exposed to the virus, according to the SHA.