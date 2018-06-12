A house fire in the 1400 block of 23rd Street West may have been deliberately set, according to a fire investigator.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire at a home. Heavy smoke was coming from the side and rear of the home upon their arrival. Crews were able to get the fire under control in twenty minutes. No one was inside at the time of the blaze.

Damages are estimated at $150,000. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.