SASKATOON -- A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville, Bishop Filevich Ukrainian Bilingual School, École Cardinal Leger School and Bishop Roborecki School.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.

The affected classrooms at Holy Mary, Bishop Filevich and Cardinal Leger will switch to online instruction starting Wednesday.

“With the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan—and in particular in Saskatoon—it is becoming increasingly important that we all follow health measures to decrease both the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and the risk of it entering schools,” the release said.

“Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if you are ill, call HealthLine 811 if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do all we can to keep each other safe.”