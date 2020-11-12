PRINCE ALBERT -- An individual at Carlton Comprehensive Public High School in Prince Albert has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division (SRPSD) said in a news release that it was made aware of the positive case Thursday evening.by the SHA and is notifying the school community.

Students and staff who are impacted by this case are required to self-isolate until the end of the day on Nov. 17, the school division said.

SRPSD said affected students will continue the learning program remotely.

Carlton Comprehensive Public High School will remain open for in-person classes for all students that aren’t required to self-isolate, according to the school division.

“The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to this member of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family," SRPSD Director of Education Robert Bratvold said in the release.

SRPSD said the school is following the division's COVID-19 response plan to protect students and staff from exposure.