SASKATOON -- v> Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it was informed of a positive COVID-19 case at St. Joseph High School.

The dvision said it's working with Public Health to inform parents and the Saskatchewan Health Authority is conducting contact tracing.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low," GSCS said in a news release. "To protect privacy of individuals, we are not able to share or discuss details."