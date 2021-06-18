Advertisement
Positive COVID-19 case at Saskatoon school
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 11:15AM CST Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 11:16AM CST
SASKATOON -- A positive COVID-19 case was reported Thursday at Bethlehem Catholic High School, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.
We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division says.
The affected cohorts will switch to online learning.
