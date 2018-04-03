One of the world’s largest porn websites is giving away free premium memberships to people who live in risque-named places — including a southern Saskatchewan town.

Pornhub has announced it will give the approximate 200 people who live in Climax, Sask., located just north of the U.S. border, free premium content access.

“To make up for years of mockery, Pornhub has decided to name these special parts of the world as ‘Premium Places’ and give them the best thing we have to offer: free access to our amazing Pornhub premium content,” the site said.

In total, Pornhub has given 45 places around the globe premium access; four Canadian towns made the cut.

Dildo, N.L. Come By Chance, N.L., and Hairy Hill, Alta qualified as Premium Places.

In 2017, Pornhub had 28.5 billion visitors to its site.