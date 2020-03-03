SASKATOON -- Its openings are often greeted by enthusiastic crowds, sometimes with customers waiting in line for days, eager to get a taste of the Philippines.

Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast-food chain, has been expanding in the Prairies, opening a Regina location in December and locations in Calgary and Edmonton last year as well.

Now there are indications Saskatoon may be getting its own Jollibee location.

The company has a job opening posted on the career section on its website for a manager of a Saskatoon location.

It's not known at this time where a potential Saskatoon Jollibee restaurant might be located or when it could open.

This is a developing story. More details to come.