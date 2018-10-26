The annual poppy campaign launched Friday morning at Market Mall.

“The poppy is really to commemorate all those affected by war in many different ways,” said Col. Malcom Young, a retired military member who spoke at the poppy campaign’s ceremony.

“Having served in Afghanistan, I can tell you that war is not a singular experience. It is a community experience. It is a national experience.”

The first poppy was pinned on Mayor Charlie Clark.

A replica of a bike that was used in the First World War was on display during the ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the First World War armistice that ended the fighting.

Just over 41,000 people in Saskatchewan, or about 23 per cent of the population at the time, served in the First World War.

The poppy campaign wraps up on Remembrance Day.