New Mainstreet Research polls predict a faceoff between Ken Cheveldayoff and Ryan Meili in the next provincial election.

Saskatchewan Party leadership hopeful Ken Cheveldayoff holds the most support – 46.3 per cent – among the 452 Sask. Party members surveyed, according to a survey by Mainstreet Research. Scott Moe trails second with 21.5 per cent support. Alanna Koch polls at 19.5 per cent.

For the opposition NDP, Ryan Meili has a lead of 25 per cent over Trent Wotherspoon, according to a second poll, which questioned 454 Saskatchewan NDP members.

“It looks very likely that the matchup will be Ken Cheveldayoff vs. Ryan Meili,” Maggi said, referring to the next provincial election.

The margin of error for the Sask. Party leadership survey is 4.57 per cent and 4.55 per cent for the NDP leadership survey, both accurate 19 times out of 20.

Sask. Party leads province

The Sask. Party has nearly 51 per cent support among Saskatchewan voters, according to ta third Mainstreet Research poll. The opposition NDP sits at 34.4 per cent, the poll found, with the Liberals and Greens at nearly nine and six per cent, respectively.

“The landscape in Saskatchewan has shifted substantially since we last fielded in Saskatchewan,” said Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research, in a statement. “What was once a close race between the Sask Party and the NDP has now returned to a more traditional fifteen point lead for the Wall government.”

The poll also found regional differences, with the NDP leading in Saskatoon and Regina by four and two points, respectively. The Sask. Party leads by 35.5 per cent in the rest of the province, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 764 residents of the province by phone, all at least 18 years age, between Jan. 4 and 6. The margin of error if 3.54 per cent, accurate 19 times out of 20.