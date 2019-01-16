

CTV Saskatoon





A new poll shows most Saskatchewan residents surveyed are concerned about pipeline capacity in Canada.

The poll, done by Angus Reid, shows 74 per cent of Saskatchewan people surveyed say the lack of new pipeline capacity is a crisis in Canada.

That number is greatest in Alberta, at 87 per cent.

The survey also shows six out of 10 Canadians believe more capacity is needed. Two-thirds of Canadians polled believe the oil and gas industry is critical to Canada’s economy.

Just over half of respondents say they support both the Energy East and Trans Mountain pipeline projects.