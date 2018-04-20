

CTV Saskatoon





A search of the South Saskatchewan River by emergency crews on Thursday night wrapped up after police say they were unable to locate anyone.

Emergency crews were called to the Broadway Bridge around 6 p.m. after reports that someone had gone into the river from the west side of the bridge.

The area under the bridge, the shoreline and the area downstream from the bridge was searched extensively for several hours by divers and the police air support unit, but no trace of a person was found.

Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.