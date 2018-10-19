Police warn of Xanax disguised as candy
Saskatoon police seized Xanax made to look like candy. (Courtesy Saskatoon Police Services)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 10:45AM CST
Saskatoon police say they’ve seized a drug made to look like candy.
On Wednesday officers executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Avenue S South which resulted in the seizure of bear spray, a machete, cannabis, Xanex and cash.
The Xanax had been pressed to look identical to SweeTarts, according to a news release.
Any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist can be harmful, police say.