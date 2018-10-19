

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they’ve seized a drug made to look like candy.

On Wednesday officers executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Avenue S South which resulted in the seizure of bear spray, a machete, cannabis, Xanex and cash.

The Xanax had been pressed to look identical to SweeTarts, according to a news release.

Any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist can be harmful, police say.