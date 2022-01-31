Police warn of near-zero visibility as blizzard slams Saskatoon

Saskatoon police responded to a 12-vehicle crash and warned drivers of deteriorating road conditions due to Monday's blizzard.

"Parts of Saskatoon are experiencing near-zero visibility conditions, and several multi-vehicle collisions have been reported to police," according to a news release.

The 12-vehicle crash was in the area of Claypool Drive and Airport Drive. No injuries were reported, police said. Traffic restrictions are being put in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area altogether.

"If travel is necessary, motorists are reminded to decrease speeds and increase following distances," the release said.

Poor driving conditions in and around Saskatoon right now. We've responded to many crashes, some involving multiple vehicles. Please slow down and increase your following distance. More advice in the video 👇#SlowDownYXE #SaskStorm pic.twitter.com/ipQEcJKV8L — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) January 31, 2022

Late Thursday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon warned Claypool Drive had become impassable due to deep snowdrifts.

The city said grading crews would respond as soon as visibility improves.

As of mid-Monday afternoon, the provincial Highway Hotline listed the Saskatoon area and most roads west of the city as Travel Not Recommended.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a blizzard warning for the city early Monday afternoon.

"The falling snow and strong winds will combine to create blizzard conditions with near-zero visibilities at times," the weather agency said in the warning.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day, from west to east.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the warning said.​

Saskatoon is forecast to receive about 5 cm of snow with winds gusting to 70 km/h.

Environment and Climate Change meteorologist Terri Lang said wind gusts of up to 90 km/h have been detected since the system entered the province.

"The worst of the storm over western Saskatchewan will be through the afternoon, early evening," Lang said.

"Then the worst parts of the storm will be over the southeastern part of the province in the overnight period and in the morning. And things will slowly improve from west to east," Lang said.

Snowfall and blowing snow are expected to end around midnight.

Storm chaser Jenny Hagan told CTV News that she arrived in Kindersley around 9 a.m. before conditions started to deteriorate.

Freezing rain turned into snowfall, which caused whiteout conditions around 11 a.m., she said.