Police warn against impaired driving over holidays after multiple charges
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 11:16AM CST
Police in Saskatoon are warning the public against impaired driving over the holidays after charging several drivers at a checkstop on Friday night.
Three people face impaired driving charges after police checked more than 500 drivers over a four-hour period. One driver was also charged for not complying with a breathalyzer test.
Two drivers received three-day roadside suspensions and had their vehicles impounded for having a blood-alcohol content of more than .04.
Sobriety checkpoints are scheduled throughout the holiday season, according to police.
Police encourage drivers to make plans to get home safely prior to heading out to holiday celebrations.
