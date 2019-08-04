

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police used a Taser to arrest a man who they say fled the scene after unlawfully confining several people.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Police say the man entered a home on Minto Place armed with a knife, threatening several occupants and keeping them confined in the home. When police arrived, the man fled on foot. He resisted arrest when corner, police said in a news release. An officer used a Taser when they believed he was reaching for his knife again and he was arrested without further incident. No one, including the suspect, was injured.

The 34-year-old man was taken to police cells and is scheduled to appear in front of a Justice of the Peace on Sunday morning. He is facing robbery, assault and unlawful confinement charges.