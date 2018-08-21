Police say they used a Taser on a man who pulled a knife on some officers during a confrontation Tuesday.

At around noon, the Saskatoon Police Service says officers spotted a 30-year-old man wanted by police riding a bike in the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive. Police say the man fled on the bike and was pursued by officers towards a pedestrian tunnel near Clancy Drive and Circle Drive.

Police say when officers confronted him he pulled out a knife and began threatening to harm himself. A Taser was then deployed and the man was taken into custody. He was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.