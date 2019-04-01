Saskatoon police say a conducted energy device was deployed twice, before a man who had attempted to escape from officers on foot was arrested.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Monday, officers we're called to a residence in the 300 block of Avenue D North in response to two men trying to get inside a garage. Police say they spoke to the two men before one of them fled on foot.

Police say the officers began chasing after the fleeing man. Officers say that's when the man yelled that he had a pellet gun. Once they reached the 100 block of Avenue F North, police say they deployed a conducted energy device Taser, but it was ineffective.

The man continued running and a police used a Taser again, which led to the man being arrested in the 200 block of Avenue G North.

The man, 23, was in possession of a replica hand gun according to Police.

Police say he is facing charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carry a concealed weapon, obstruction, breach of Conditional Sentence Order and has 13 warrants for his arrest.