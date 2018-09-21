

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP is investigating after the sudden death of a man on a farmyard near Tisdale on Thursday.

Police say the victim is 36-years-old, but haven’t released any further information about his identity.

Forensic identification members and the RCMP major crimes unit south are expected to be on scene until Friday afternoon to try to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.

Tisdale is about 211 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.