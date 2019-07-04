Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old girl last seen in the company of her father.

Police say Itzel Delreal-Daniels and her father Juan Pablo Carmona-Real were last seen leaving her mother’s residence at Summers Place in Saskatoon on Thursday around 4:20 p.m.

It’s not known where they were headed, but police say her father may be headed to Alberta where he was living, or he could attempt to leave Canada and return to Mexico, his home country.

Police say the vehicle they left in is described as a grey four-door car, possibly a Honda, with a moose bobble head figure on the front dash board that has the word “Canada” on it.

Itzel is described as an 18-month old Indigenous girl, with short curly brown hair, wearing a black one piece outfit and a skirt with blue flowers on it.

Her father Juan Pablo Carmona-Real is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short black hair, medium build, prescription glasses and wearing shorts and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.