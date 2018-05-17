

CTV Saskatoon





Prince Albert police are expected to provide an update on the search for four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Kennedy has now been missing for a week from the 900 block of Second Street East in Prince Albert. He was last seen wearing a light blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pyjama pants.

Search teams have focused their efforts on the North Saskatchewan River in Prince Albert. Police have asked the public to stay away from the area because of the dangers of the river bank.

Anyone with information about Sweetgrass Kennedy is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.