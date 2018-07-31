

CTV Saskatoon





Officers plan to reward Saskatoon youth displaying good behaviour with positive tickets.

Police say the tickets will be redeemable for free beverages at Mac’s and Circle K Convenience Stores.

The positive ticketing program is called Operation Freeze, and operates across Canada.

Saskatoon police say the program will enforce positive interactions between officers and the community.

“This is a great opportunity for officers to recognize positive behaviour and build relationships with youth in our community,” Inspector Randy Huisman, said.

“Engaging our community, especially youth, only helps to empower them to make a positive difference.”