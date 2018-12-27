

CTV Saskatoon





A 26 year-old man is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer following a disturbance in which he was Tasered three times.

Police say just before midnight Wednesday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 1700 block of 11th Street West where a female was being bothered by a male with no shirt and no shoes.

A few minutes later, police received a second call of two people fighting in the 1600 block of 11th Street West with one of the subjects matching the description of the male from the first incident.

When officers arrived, the male with no shirt and no shoes charged at police and threatened them. He refused to comply with the officers’ commands and a Taser was deployed but unsuccessful.

The suspect threatened bodily harm to the second officer and again failed to follow the officers’ commands and the officer deployed his Taser. The suspect dropped to the ground and when officers attempted to arrest him, he got back up and threatened the first officer at which time the first officer deployed his Taser again; this time it worked and officers took the man into custody.