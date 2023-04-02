Police Taser Saskatoon man following alleged vehicle theft

A Saskatoon police officer Tasered a man on Friday morning while making an arrest for an alleged vehicle theft.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Spadina Crescent East around 9 a.m. on Friday with a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a police news release.

Police said they tracked the vehicle to the 100 block of Gropper Crescent using GPS. Officers saw two men standing next to the vehicle and attempted to detain them. One of them tried to run, but police said they fired a Taser at him.

Both men were taken into custody.

A 37-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and a 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with failing to comply with court-imposed conditions, the police said.