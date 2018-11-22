

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police Tasered a man Thursday morning who refused to exit his vehicle.

Around 1:30 a.m. a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot in the 100 block of 33rd Street West after observing a man who was believed to have outstanding warrants inside a vehicle.

When approached by officers the man provided a fake name and refused to exit when asked numerous times, police said in a news release.

Police pepper sprayed the man, who still would not exit. He was taken into custody after officers used a Taser.

The 35-year-old was transported first to detention, and then to hospital as a precaution.

He is charged with obstruction, breach of probation and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.