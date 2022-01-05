Police tactical unit responds to weapons investigation at Saskatoon apartment building
Police closed down the 800 block of Appleby drive as part of a weapons investigation. (Dale Cooper/CTV News)
Sasaktoon -
An armoured police vehicle was perched outside a Saskatoon apartment building Wednesday morning.
Police closed off the 800 block of Appleby Drive as part of a weapons-related investigation happening inside the building.
Saskatoon Police Service says there is no risk to public safety.
However, members of the public are asked to avoid the area or follow police direction.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
